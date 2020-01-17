Civic Body Polls : Congress releases document with 24 promises

Hyderabad: The Congress has promised to abolish the property tax on the houses being built up to the 500 square feet area in the municipalities and corporations if it is voted to power.

The promise has been made in the Vision Document issued by the party for the municipal elections. The Congress has made 24 promises to the voters of the municipalities and corporations.

In the document, the Congress said that with the spirit of the 74th amendment to the Constitution, it would strive to run the local bodies with full authority.

The government has responsibility to implement schemes for the betterment of the people of the urban local bodies as population in them has been rising day by day.

The document stated that it would develop municipalities into service centres for eradication of corruption and implement the Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS). All the white card holders would be given tap connection for free. As per the document, internal roads, road dividers, underground drainage, street lights and soak pits would be developed.

The party promised to develop parks, beautification of tanks and construction of Bathukamma Ghats and setting up a skill development centre in each municipality. Also, assurance was given in the document to control the monkey, dog and mosquito menace.

Construction of indoor stadiums, installation of CCTVs and developing cemeteries for all the religions and establishing convention centres for marriages and other activities was also promised.

The document mentioned that separate skill development centres would be established especially in the municipalities where tribals are more in population.

Pressure would be exerted on the government to continue the NREGS in the municipalities where agriculture is a priority. Each eligible poor family would be provided with 100 square yards land and Rs 6 lakh would be given for construction of houses.

The Congress included in the document that each municipality would be provided with 100-bedded hospital, 108, 104 services would be made available, and urban health centres would be established.

Pressure would be brought on the government to allot two ambulances to each municipality, junior college, degree college, polytechnic college and ITI.