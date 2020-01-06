Telangana Municipal Polls: TRS takes the lead in Gadwal

Gadwal: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi in Gadwal district has taken the lead in election campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections. As part of this, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy declared the Gadwal Municipal chairperson candidate's name from TRS party for the upcoming polls. Not just this, the Gadwal MLA had also gave councillor tickets to 15 members of the 37 wards and began election campaigning in Gadwal municipality on Monday.



Rarlier, the Chief Minister had completely left the responsibility of municipal elections to the concerned constituency MLAs wherein they are asked to look after the municipalities falling in their constituencies. With this, the Gadwal MLA had taken the early steps and began the campaigning in the Gadwal district as soon as the election officials declared the reservation list for various categories.

The MLA has declared BS Keshav as TRS party Municipal Chairperson candidate, and also informed about the allocation of TRS party tickets to 15 out of 37 ward members while speaking at a press briefing in Gadwal on Monday. "For Gadwal municipality, we are declaring BS. Keshav's name for the Chairperson's post and also have finalised the list of 15 persons who will be contesting the elections. We will soon declare the list of remaining 22 members after further discussions," informed the Gadwal MLA.

With this, the political analysts are of the view that TRS party in Gadwal is in full form to take on the municipal elections. The Gadwal MLA is also in close touch with the local TRS party cadres and has clear information on the ground about the strengths and weaknesses of the candidates and accordingly, picking up the candidates to contest for the municipal elections in Gadwal municipality.

"As per the call given by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, we are having only one agenda in mind, that is to develop Gadwal municipality. As part of this, we have already initiated various development works and we are also going to the people by explaining to them about various welfare and development programmes and I am sure we will get full support from them for the polls. I am confident of TRS party winning the polls in Gadwal municipality," said the MLA.