CJI NV Ramana likely to visit Yadadri

Hyderabad: Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, accompanied by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will visit the famous Yadadri temple - the abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and offer prayers on Sunday.

The Chief Minister called on the Chief Justice at Raj Bhavan on Saturday and invited him for a visit to the Yadadri temple which is under renovation and is being developed as a major temple tourist site.

KCR made a detailed presentation of the ongoing works and how the temple and Yadadri town were being all set to become a major spiritual holy centre. The CM informed the Chief Justice that the refurbishing works of the temple were nearly complete. The inauguration of the temple had been delayed due to the Corona pandemic. Efforts were on to see that the temple was thrown open to the general public within a month's time, he said.

The CM briefed Ramana that once the temple was inaugurated, Yadadri temple will become one of the biggest and important Hindu pilgrimage centres just like the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh.

Ahead of the VIPs visit, State Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy and CMO Special Chief Secretary Bhupal Reddy visited the temple on Saturday and reviewed the ongoing temple renovation works, and the arrangements required for the Chief Justice's visit.

As per the security protocols, police have made necessary arrangements for the VVIPs visit.

However, with the prediction of heavy rains likely in the state for two days from Sunday, officials have asked the Indian Meteorological Department to give a weather update for the next 24 hours so that plans for the visit could be finalised.

Officials are keeping their fingers crossed and hope that the weather would permit the VVIP visit to Yadadri. This will be the first visit of Ramana to Yadadri after becoming the CJI.