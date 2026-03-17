Clash erupts between Congress and BJP workers in Chandur, several injured

Tension prevailed in Chandur town of Nalgonda district after a violent clash erupted between workers of the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, leaving several BJP activists injured and causing panic in the area.

According to reports, supporters of both parties reportedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods during the altercation. The confrontation was said to have stemmed from a dispute related to the recent municipal elections in the town. What began as a heated argument between the rival groups soon escalated into a physical clash, with members of both sides engaging in violent attacks.

Several BJP workers were injured during the incident. One of the victims reportedly suffered a broken tooth and head injuries after being assaulted. The injured were immediately shifted to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Nalgonda for medical treatment.

BJP leader Doti Kiran Yadav alleged that Congress workers attacked them out of resentment over his decision to contest the recent municipal elections from Ward No. 1. He claimed that the attack was deliberate and politically motivated. Kiran Yadav also lodged a complaint with the police, stating that he and other BJP workers were facing threats to their lives from Congress activists. He urged the authorities to take strict action against those responsible for the assault and requested police protection.

Meanwhile, the violent incident was reportedly captured on nearby CCTV cameras. The footage is expected to assist the police in identifying the individuals involved in the clash.

Police officials stated that an investigation into the incident had been launched. Authorities were examining the CCTV footage and gathering details to determine the sequence of events and identify those responsible. The clash has created an atmosphere of tension in Chandur, and police were closely monitoring the situation to prevent any further disturbances.