  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM A. Revanth Reddy Extends Makar Sankranthi Greetings to the People of Telangana

CM A. Revanth Reddy Extends Makar Sankranthi Greetings to the People of Telangana
x
Highlights

On the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Telangana.

Hyderabad: On the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Telangana.

In his message, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the festival, marking the transition of the Sun into the Capricorn zodiac, which symbolizes new light and hope. He highlighted the festive spirit of colorful rangolis at doorsteps, bountiful harvests for farmers, and the atmosphere of joy and prosperity during the celebrations.

CM Revanth Reddy wished for peace, happiness, and well-being to flourish in every household across the state during this auspicious time. He expressed his hope that the festival would bring blessings and harmony to all.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick