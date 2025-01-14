CM A. Revanth Reddy Extends Makar Sankranthi Greetings to the People of Telangana

Hyderabad: On the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Telangana.

In his message, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the festival, marking the transition of the Sun into the Capricorn zodiac, which symbolizes new light and hope. He highlighted the festive spirit of colorful rangolis at doorsteps, bountiful harvests for farmers, and the atmosphere of joy and prosperity during the celebrations.

CM Revanth Reddy wished for peace, happiness, and well-being to flourish in every household across the state during this auspicious time. He expressed his hope that the festival would bring blessings and harmony to all.