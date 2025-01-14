Live
- Amazon Republic Day Sale: Xiaomi India announces Unbeatable deals across a Wide Range of Products
- Kohli and Pant are most welcome to play for Delhi: DDCA source
- Celebrating Sankranti with Gadwal Saree-Inspired Rangolis in Jogulamba Gadwal
- Dr. Jayaprakash Narayan: A Visionary Leader Transforming Indian Politics and Governance
- State-Level Volleyball Tournament Kicks Off in Boravelli Village
- WPGT 2025: Rhea hopes to build on success as Vani, Vidhatri return to action in second leg
- 2 new battalions of CISF sanctioned by Home Ministry
- Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Up to 70% off on 2 lakh+ Unique Products on Amazon Business
- Avaniyapuram Jallikattu begins in TN, 1,100 bulls compete
- Haryana BJP chief Badoli booked on rape charge in Himachal
Just In
CM A. Revanth Reddy Extends Makar Sankranthi Greetings to the People of Telangana
Highlights
On the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Telangana.
Hyderabad: On the joyous occasion of Makar Sankranti, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy conveyed his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of Telangana.
In his message, the Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the festival, marking the transition of the Sun into the Capricorn zodiac, which symbolizes new light and hope. He highlighted the festive spirit of colorful rangolis at doorsteps, bountiful harvests for farmers, and the atmosphere of joy and prosperity during the celebrations.
CM Revanth Reddy wished for peace, happiness, and well-being to flourish in every household across the state during this auspicious time. He expressed his hope that the festival would bring blessings and harmony to all.
Next Story