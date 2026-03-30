CM calls for revival of sports and cultural spirit among public representatives

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday emphasised the importance of cultural and sporting engagement among public representatives while addressing a gathering at Ravindra Bharathi.

Highlighting the significance of arts and culture, the Chief Minister noted that while leaders remain constantly occupied with public issues, they must also cultivate an appreciation for artistic pursuits as part of a balanced life. He observed that many MLAs and MLCs have gradually lost touch with their inherent talents and stressed the need to revive such abilities through cultural platforms.

Expressing concern over the growing menace of substance abuse among youth, he said several students are drifting towards addictions, leaving their families in deep distress. He pointed out that in universities, some students are becoming increasingly dependent on harmful habits, underlining the urgent need for corrective measures and awareness. Recalling past practices, the Chief Minister said that during the united Andhra Pradesh era, sports competitions for legislators were regularly conducted during Assembly budget sessions. However, this tradition was discontinued after the formation of separate Telangana . He remarked that such events once provided an opportunity for elected representatives to showcase their hidden talents and inspire the younger generation.

He asserted that MLAs and MLCs serve as role models for nearly five million students across the state and must actively participate in sports and cultural activities to set a positive example.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to sports development, he stated that the government is extending strong support to athletes who excel at national and international levels. He cited examples such as boxer Nikat Zareen, who was offered a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post after becoming a world champion, and cricketer Siraj, who was also extended a similar opportunity.

The Chief Minister further announced that a comprehensive sports policy has been introduced to provide government employment to outstanding athletes. He added that the facilities are being developed with an investment of Rs700 crore to strengthen sports infrastructure in the state.

Taking note of recent controversies, he expressed disappointment that some individuals politicized sports events organized for legislators, resulting in a boycott. He urged them to rise above politics and participate in such initiatives in the coming year for the larger benefit of society.