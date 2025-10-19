CM: Govt mulling new law to deduct salary of staff neglecting parents

Hyderabad: Telangana will introduce legislation under which, if a government employee neglects their parents, 10 to 15 per cent of their salary will be deducted and given to the neglected parents, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering before handing over appointment letters to newly selected group-II employees, Reddy urged them to be compassionate toward people who approach them with problems. “We are bringing a law. If a government employee neglects his or her parents, 10 to 15 per cent of the salary will be deducted and deposited into the parents’ bank account. You will be the ones to draft the legislation. Just as you receive a monthly salary, we will ensure that your parents also receive a monthly income from it,” Reddy said.

Reddy asked Chief Secretary Ramakrishna Rao to form a committee of officials to draft the legislation. The Chief Minister said all new officers should work to advance the state in line with the ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ vision document.

Blasting the previous BRS government for not fulfilling the responsibility of providing jobs during their 10-year rule, Revanth Reddy said it is the people’s government which issued notifications and filled Group-I and Group-II posts in just 18 months of coming to power.

The Chief Minister said that the statehood of Telangana was achieved with the sacrifices of the students and unemployed youth. “The previous BRS rulers formed the government on the foundation of the sacrifices but failed to think about the unemployed. The youth would have got jobs 8 years ago if the last government had thought about fulfilling the aspirations of the Telangana martyrs,” he said.

Revanth criticised the family members of the BRS rulers who only got the posts and the entire job seeking youth community was left in the lurch for 10 years. It was unfortunate that the Group-I posts were also not filled. “We completed the filling up of Group-I jobs and conducted the Group-II exams successfully soon after the people’s government was formed. TGPSC has taken the responsibility of making you partners in the reconstruction of Telangana”, the Chief Minister said, adding, “we all are one.”

The government has faced a lot of hurdles in Group-I appointments and finally brought cheer in the lives of the unemployed. The previous rulers tried to block the filling of jobs by filing cases in the courts and used social media to create hurdles, the CM said that the government filled 60, 000 jobs in the first year of the formation of the public government.

Further, the Chief Minister warned that the BRS leaders are trying to raise sentiment and come back to power. “People should be careful of such disgruntled political forces who want to come back to power with sentiment”.

The CM also took strong exception to politicizing food poison casesin hostels. The opposition leaders were expressing their sadistic pleasure, the CM charged.

Revanth Reddy also said that the sins committed by the BRS leaders are exposed. Their own family members came out openly on the looting of the state by the previous rules. Appealing to the newly appointed Group -II officers to work hard and serve the people in their government service, the CM said that “all the new officers should take forward the State in accordance with the Telangana Rising 2047 vision document. The officers should also not forget the responsibility of the wellbeing of their parents who sweated out to provide the education.