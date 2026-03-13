CM invites Netflix to set up office in Future City

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has offered land to Netflix to enable the firm to set up its world-class corporate office in Bharat Future City. The Chief Minister, along with State IT and Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu, inaugurated Netflix's Eyeline Studios — a hub for world-class VFX and virtual production for the streaming giant's films and web series for the world.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister observed: "The launch of Netflix's Eyeline Studios marks the arrival of Hollywood in Hyderabad". He promised all support required for Netflix's expansion in Hyderabad, detailing the plans for building the dedicated Entertainment Zone and AI City in Bharat Future City.

"We invite Netflix to set up its corporate office in Bharat Future City. We are ready to extend all possible support. Hyderabad is a natural home for Netflix." Bharat Future City will be home to many of the Fortune-500 companies, the Chief Minister explained. While Netflix collects talent and content from all over the world for viewers globally, Hyderabad connects opportunities and talent globally, the Chief Minister remarked.

"I am sure with the coming of Netflix Eyeline facility here, we will see more content showcasing Telangana to global audiences,” Revanth Reddy said. The Chief Minister said that he has been fascinated by movies since childhood and highlighted several Telugu movies that received global applause in recent times.