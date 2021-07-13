CM KCR allots Rs 1,200 crore to resolve drinking water issues in Hyderabad

Chief Minister of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday announced Rs 1,200 crore to put an end to drinking water issues in the outskirts of Hyderabad city. The CM directed the officials to prevent scarcity of drinking water in the city and its surrounding areas.



The Chief Minister chaired a cabinet meeting today at Pragathi Bhavan where he discussed establishment of third wire power supply for the streetlights in villages. He also instructed the officials to ensure construction of Vaikuntadhamams in all the villages.



Ahead of the meeting,, the Panchayat Raj and Municipal Administration and Urban Development departments submitted the reports on Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi programmes.



In the ongoing cabinet meeting, the CM is also set to discuss on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state and the filling of about 50,000 job vacancies in the government departments in the state through direct recruitment.

