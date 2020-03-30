CM KCR announces 12 kg rice, Rs 500 cash to migrant workers

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced 12 kg rice and Rs 500 cash per migrant worker to support them during COVID-19 crisis.

"The migrant workers are family-like who aid in the process of state development and the government is willing to spend any amount to make your stay comfortable," the chief minister said. He further asked them to approach district collector, police and elected representative if they face any problem.

On Sunday, Minister for ST, woman and child welfare, Satyavathi Rathod interacted with the migrant workers who were going to Maharashtra from Mahabubabad. She explained about the crisis and said that it is illegal to leave the state during the lockdown.

She later directed the officials to move them to a nearby school and provide them with food and shelter. The minister handed over Rs 10,000 cash to them.