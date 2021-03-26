CM KCR announces salary hike for TSRTC employees

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced a salary hike for the employees of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) soon.

Speaking in the assembly on the allocation of funds in budget to the TSRTC, the CM said that the government has allocated Rs 3,000 crore for TSRTC and the funds are being released every month. "The government has been protecting TSRTC which has been running in losses. We will take all the measures to protect TSRTC in the future," he said.

Rao said that the employees of TSRTC have been demanding a hike in salaries which will be enhanced soon. "After speaking with the concerned minister, a decision of enhancing the salaries will be taken," the CM said.