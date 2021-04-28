CM KCR condoles death of senior journalist Sridhar Dharmasanam

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Sridhar Dharmasanam who succumbed to COVID-19 at TIMS hospital here on Wednesday. Sridhar Dharmasanam was Maa Hyderabad editor, TV producer and director.

The Chief Minister recalled the services of Sridhar stating that he participated actively in the Telangana movement through his Maa Hyderabad organisation. The CM expressed his heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family.

Sridhar has earlier worked with three English newspapers and worked with Jain TV and executive editor of TV Takesh & Blend Magazines.