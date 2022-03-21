  • Menu
CM KCR extends birthday wishes to Eatala Rajender

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday extended greetings to Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on his birthday.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday extended greetings to Huzurabad BJP MLA Eatala Rajender on his birthday.

In a letter addressed to Rajender, KCR said that he wish that God give him good health and long life.

He extended heartfelt wishes to Rajender on his birthday.

Several BJP leaders including BJP state chief and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, MP Arvind, Lakshman and others extended birthday greetings to Etala.

