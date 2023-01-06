CM KCR gets farmers’ Association award

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has been conferred with the prestigious Sir Chhotu Ram Award presented by the All-Indian Farmers' Association for 2022 for his contribution to development of farmers in State.

The associaton representatives met Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and handed him over the award at the latter's residence in the Ministers' Quarters here on Thursday.

Reddy said the agriculture sector was the largest employer in the country and hence, the CM was striving to bring a visible change to make it a remunerative profession for farmers through optimum utilisation of the available resources. He said the CM was making efforts to introduce fresh reforms for development of the agriculture sector in the country and make India the granary of the world.