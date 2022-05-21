CM KCR gives nod for TRS Delhi building

  • Menu
Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has finalised the design of new TRS office being constructed in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has finalised the design of new TRS office being constructed in New Delhi. The CM, who landed in Delhi on Friday evening, reviewed the building designs prepared by architects and gave his final nod.

State Roads and Buildings Minister V Prashant Reddy has been asked to monitor the construction work from time to time and complete it by the year-end. The TRS party office will be built on 1,100 square meters of land in Vasant Vihar.

