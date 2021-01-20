CM KCR is scared of defeat: BJP

Warangal: Beginning with Dubbaka Assembly by-poll, the BJP will continue its winning spree and emerge as an alternative to the ruling TRS in Telangana, party's former State president N Indrasena Reddy said. He spoke to the media here on Wednesday.

People are unhappy with the TRS government owing to its incompetence in dealing with the problems faced by them, he said. Reddy said that administration in the State has come under the thumb rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and his family. The employees are also unhappy with the kind of administration dispensed by the TRS government, he said.

Referring to the upcoming election to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates Constituency Council seat, he said that BJP's victory is a foregone conclusion.

He dared TRS leaders to show the development taking place in Warangal city during the last five years. "KCR, who is scared of losing the elections, is trying to hoodwink the people by making new promises," Reddy said, stating that development had taken a plunge in the State.

KCR family robbed the people's money in the name of irrigation projects, he alleged.

Warangal Urban District BJP president Rao Padma was among others present.