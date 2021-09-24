CM KCR leaves for Delhi

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday left for Delhi after attending the first day monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly and Council. He took a special flight from Begumpet Airport for Delhi to attend a meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Vignan Bhavan on September 26.

Amit Shah has called a meeting of Maoists (naxals)-affected States and to discuss development programmes with the CMs and home ministers and officials concerned. The Chief Minister will attend this key meeting with Shah and will speak.

During his stay KCR will meet Union Jalshakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on September 25 and discuss issues like Gazette notification, water row with AP, allocation and projects. The CM will meet Union Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goel and appeal to him to procure more boiled rice and paddy stocks from the State. After attending Shah's meeting, KCR will return to Hyderabad.