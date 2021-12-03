CM KCR makes surprise visit to farms in Wanaparthy

Wanaparthy: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday made a surprise visit to agricultural fields in some villages in Wanaparthy district and enquired the farmers about the crops taken up for cultivation in the just-begun Yasangi (Rabi) season. The CM suggested the farmers to go for alternative crops like groundnut, cotton, black gram, bengal gram and green gram instead of paddy as the government has decided to stop paddy procurement in the Yasangi.

The CM, who first stopped at Rangapur village, visited the land where black gram crop was being cultivated by a farmer Maheshwar Reddy. He also examined groundnut crop cultivated by another farmer, Ramulu. Later interacting with both farmers, he elicited information regarding the price, yields and also watering. The farmers told CM that black gram yield was about 8 to 12 quintals per acre and the Minimum Support Price was around Rs 6,300 per quintal, while the market price was above Rs 8,000.

The Chief Minister also examined paddy kept for drying on the road in Williamkonda Thanda. He also inspected groundnut crop cultivated by Gokari Venkataiah where the CM plucked a few plants and examined the nuts. Meanwhile, Venkataiah told the CM that due to adequate availability of water and power, the yield has increased. The CM suggested the farmer to go for other crops instead of cultivating paddy and try to change the crops pattern in the State.

Earlier, K Chandrashekar Rao called on Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy and his family members in Gadwal and consoled them over the recent death of MLA's father Bandla Venktrami Reddy.