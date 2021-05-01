CM KCR orders immediate probe in Eatala Rajender's land grabbing allegations

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered an immediate probe into the health minister Eatala Rajender's land grabbing allegations. The CM directed Vigilance and Enforcement Director General Purnachandar Rao to hold an inquiry and submit a preliminary report.

Chandrasekhar Rao also ordered a comprehensive investigation and submit a report.

After learning about the allegations of land grabbing made by the farmers of two villages of Medak district against the health minister, the Chief Minister directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to get a detailed report on the allegations from the district collector.

The villagers alleged that the minister forcibly took their assigned lands. People from eight villages in Achampet and Hakimpet complained to the CM that Eatala Rajender and his supporters had grabbed their lands to begin a poultry industry.





ఈ భూముల విషయంలో వస్తున్న ఆరోపణల్లో నిజానిజాలను నిగ్గుతేల్చాల్సిందిగా విజిలెన్స్ డిజి శ్రీ పూర్ణచందర్ రావుని సీఎం అదేశించారు. సత్వరమే ఇందుకు సంబంధించి ప్రాథమిక నివేదికను అందజేసి అనంతరం సమగ్ర దర్యాప్తు జరిపి నివేదికలను అందజేయాల్సిందిగా సీఎం ఆదేశాలు జారీ చేశారు. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) April 30, 2021



