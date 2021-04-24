CM KCR phone call to AP MLA Roja, enquires about her health condition

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday made a phone call to Nagari MLA Roja to enquire about her health condition. It is learned that MLA Roja underwent a surgery at a private hospital in Chennai.

On learning it, the Chief Minister spoke to MLA Roja over phone and consoled her.

MLA Roja was supposed to undergo surgery last year. However, it was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the information, Roja went to the hospital for a general check up when the doctor advised her to undergo surgery. She underwent two major surgeries at Malar hospital and was asked for seven-week rest.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has also made a phone call to Roja and comforted her.