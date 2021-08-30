CM KCR provoking people of Telangana, AP, charges Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was provoking people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana as he was not able to answer questions raised by the Congress party on the Dalit Bandhu scheme. He charged that the CM was whipping up regional feelings among people of the two States to gain political mileage.

Reddy made the remark while addressing a gathering of party workers of Bodhan assembly constituency held in Kompally. He made it clear that KCR was not an undefeated leader, adding that he had lost polls as single window director and as MLA.

Heaping praise on veteran party leader and former minister P Sudharshan Reddy, the TPCC chief said that Reddy had played an important role in the formation of separate Telangana. He also said that the successful Rajiv Rythu Deeksha in Nizamabad by him was responsible for his TPCC appointment.

Targeting the CM, Reddy asked as to what happened to his promise of reopening of the historic Nizam Sugar Factory within 100 days of coming to power. He recalled that farmers of Nizamabad had defeated TRS leader and former MP K Kavitha as she failed to keep the promises made to them.

Attacking BJP MP D Aravind, Reddy said he was also cheating farmers by not fulfilling his promise of establishing a turmeric board in Nizamabad. He asked the MP not to speak indecently about Sonia Gandhi.