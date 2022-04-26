CM KCR re-opens 'Parvatha Vardhini Sameta Rama Lingeshwara Temple'

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday re-opened the 'Parvatha Vardhini Sameta Rama Lingeshwara Temple', which is an ancillary shrine of Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

The CM, along with his wife Shobha, took part in 'Maha Kumbh Abhisheka Mahotsavam' and performed Abhishekam to Sri Rama Lingeshwara Spatika Lingam statue.

They participated in Maha Purnahuti conducted as part of Shivalaya Maha Kumbh Abhishekam at Yagashala at the auspicious time of 12:30 pm.

The temple priests welcomed the CM couple with Purna Kumbham amid chanting Vedic hymns. The CM and his wife performed puja in sanctum sanctorum. The couple received blessings from priests.

Later, they proceeded to Parvatha Vardhini Sametha Rama Lingeshwara Swami main temple. The priests performed Gurtanyasam, consecration of Rama Lingeshwara Swami Statue and Maha Kumbh Abhishekam. Ashta Bandhanam, Prana Pratishtha, Pratishtanga Homam, Aghora mantra Homam, Dikdevata Kshetrapala Baliharanam and Kalasha pratisha. The couple participated in Purnahuthi in yagashala.

After completion of Yadadri tour KCR left. Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy, Government Whip G Sunitha Reddy, MP Santosh Kumar, TRS general secretary R Sravan Kumar Reddy, former Minister M Narsimhulu and other people's representatives accompanied the CM