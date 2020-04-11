CM KCR seeks people's cooperation for implementation of lockdown

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has urged people to cooperate with authorities during the lockdown which is implemented to prevent spread of coronavirus.

He said that the people with the coronavirus are identified and given treatment and those who came in contact with them are being quarantined on a regular basis.

The CM has instructed officials concerned to ensure that there was no scarcity of essential commodities supplies during the lockdown period. He said that the harvesting of paddy; procurement of the agriculture produce and other agriculture related activities should go on as usual.

The CM held a high-level review meeting on Friday at Pragathi Bhavan on treatment given to those suffering with the coronavirus, implementation of the lockdown and agriculture related programmes.

The CM made several suggestions including Implement lockdown strictly, ensure supply of the essential commodities like milk, fruits, vegetables, medicines, and meat and maintain social distancing at the shops during the lockdown.

As per the instructions given by the government, depositing Rs 1500 per family of the ration cardholder's bank account began on Friday.

The CM said everyone will get money. The meeting also discussed the matters to be mentioned at the CM's conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.