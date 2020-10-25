CM KCR to brainstorm with top babus

Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao will hold a brainstorming session next week with IAS officers, including secretaries and district collectors.

The agenda for the session includes focussing on achieving results under the newly-adopted Revenue Act mainly the Dharani portal, which is to be launched on October 29, Panchayat Raj and new Municipal Act, plight of farmers and damage of crops due to heavy rains that lashed the state and measures to be taken to prevent flooding in future in Hyderabad and Warangal.

KCR will also ascertain the status of all government-sponsored schemes. He will review the problems being faced by the people during corona pandemic and due to recent floods which threw the people's normal life out of gear in many parts of the state mainly Hyderabad.

The corona pandemic and its impact on rural economy will be one of the important issues that would be discussed during the meeting. KCR will explain the state government's goals and objectives to the officials.

A plan to consolidate all important departments like agriculture, health, irrigation, education and welfare wings so that the benefits can reach the needy is likely to be finalised.

The other important issues that would be part of the agenda are urban floods. A strong mechanism to check the urban floods and minimize the damages needs to be evolved.

Officials said that KCR will take suggestions from the officials on the short and long-term measures that need to be taken. In view of the municipal elections to GHMC, Warangal and Khammam corporations to be held soon, KCR will take some crucial decisions to strengthen the urban infrastructure in the meeting, revealed officials.

The outcome of overhaul of state Irrigation department which has been rechristened as Water Resources Department will also figure in the meeting.