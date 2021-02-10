CM KCR to launch Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll campaign today

Nagrjuna Sagar: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will launch the TRS poll campaign for Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly by-election on Wednesday by addressing a huge public meeting where he will be highlighting how Nalgonda has been transformed during the last six years.

KCR will be listing out developments that the district had witnessed in the last six years which includes improvement in paddy production. Before bifurcation, the district used to produce only 2 lakh metric tons of paddy but now it is producing around 12 lakh metric tons. The district has become fluoride free now.

"There is development which people can perceive," said minister Jagdish Reddy, who is supervising the arrangements for the public meeting.

Over 6 lakh farmers are expected to attend the meeting to be held at BC residential school in Nagarjuna Sagar.

The meeting will begin at 2pm. Prior to that KCR laid the foundation stone for 18 lift irrigation schemes of Nagarjuna Sagar, Miryalguda, Kodad and Devarakonda constituencies with an estimated cost of Rs 3,585 crore.

Along with district collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil and SP AV Ranganath, Jagdish Reddy inspected the arrangements at the helipad located in Nagarjuna Sagar.

Top police officials are supervising the security arrangements for the event.