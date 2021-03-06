CM KCR to review budget sessions today

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday will hold a review meeting with the officials on the upcoming budget sessions in the state. Finance Minister Harish Rao along with the officials of the finance department will attend the meeting.

Besides reviewing the budget sessions, the Chief Minister is also said to have been discussing over the topics related to the budget. It is also expected that the CM will finalize the dates for the budget sessions.

The budget sessions are likely to be conducted after two weeks i.e, in the last week of March.

Telangana budget for 2021-22 is expected to be less than Rs 1.5 crore. The budget for the year 2019-20 was downsized due to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. A loss of Rs 50,000 crore was suffered by the government due to the lockdown.