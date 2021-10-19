CM KCR to take part in crucial meet on drug menace tomorrow

Hyderabad: Worried over increasing narcotic drug menace and also use of banned intoxicating substances like ganja, the State government is set to introduce stringent rules to curb drug abuse, particularly by youth. In this regard, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has called for a high-level meeting with the State Police and the Excise and Prohibition department officials on October 20 at Pragathi Bhavan.

The meeting will formulate a stringent strategy to control illegal transport of banned intoxicating substances and also discuss issues pertaining to incidence of illicit liquor sale and rummy clubs in the State and measures to be taken to curb them immediately.

By and large, the illicit liquor trade and rummy clubs were successfully controlled in the State, barring a few incidents, officials said. The proposed meeting will draw an action plan to prevent the youth from falling into trap of drug abuse and also rehabilitate those who became victims of drug trade.