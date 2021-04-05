CM KCR to tour in Siddipet district tomorrow

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be touring Siddipet district tomorrow. The Chief Minister will release water to the Sangareddy canal from Kondapochamma Sagar at Navodaya in Wargal.



All the arrangements were made for the Chief Minister's visit to Siddipet tomorrow and the police also tightened up the security. Local farmers expressed happiness on learning the CM released water to Sangareddy canal.