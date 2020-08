CM KCR unfurls tricolour at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao unfurled the national flag at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on the occasion of 74th Independence Day celebrations. Parliamentary party leader K Keshava Rao, government advisor Rajiv Sharma, chief secretary Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy were present.

Earlier in the day, speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy unfurled the National flag at Telangana assembly premises while the legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy hoisted the national flag at legislative council premises.

Minister KT Rama Rao hoisted the national flag in Rajanna-Sircilla district, Puvvada Ajay Kumar in Khammam, Errabelli Dayakar Rao in Warangal Rural, Gangula Kamalakar in Karimnagar, Talasani Srinivas Yadav in Medak, V Srinivas Goud in Mahbubnagar, Harish Rao in Siddipet, A Indrakaran Reddy in Nirmal, Satyavati Rathod in Mahabubabad, Chamakura Mallareddy in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vemula Prashanth Reddy in Nizamabad, Eatala Rajender in Peddapalli, Sabitha Indra Reddy in Rangareddy, Mahmood Ali in Sangareddy, Guntakandla Jagadeesh Reddy in Suryapet, Singireddy Nirajan Reddy in Wanaparthy.