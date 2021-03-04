CM KCR visits Yadadri temple, inspects renovation works

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Thursday visited Yadadri temple where he inspected the ongoing renovation works of the Sri Lakshmi Swamy temple on the hill shrine.

The CM arrived at Yadadri in the morning and offered prayers to the deity at Balalayam temple. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Yadadri MLA G Sunitha, Yadadri CEO G Kishan Rao, temple executive officer Geetha, architect Anand Sai and others.

Rao inspected the works which include pushkarini, queue lines, inner and outer prakarams and other works. He inquired about the work progress and made some suggestions to the officials pertaining to queue lines.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister is expected to hold a meeting with the officials to discuss the work progress of Yadadri temple. He will return to Hyderabad after the meeting.