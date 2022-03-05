CM KCR will dissolve assembly in December: Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will dissolve the legislative assembly in December and call for the general assembly elections in March 2023, said TPCC chief Revanth Reddy while speaking at a meeting on Saturday.



Reddy conducted a review on the party membership registration at Malkajgiri parliament constituency and spoke to the party workers. He clarified that he will meet all the expectations of the party workers. Reddy asked the workers that the party will win 90 seats if 80 lakh voters are brought in favour of the party. "All those who has taken the membership are family members of the party. If the party comes to power, the Congress will give first priority to the schemes and accord positions to those who have worked for the party. We will announce two and a half lakh jobs in the year that Congress comes to power. All the assigned lands will be given back to the people and will implement Aarogya Sri on a full note," Reddy said.



He added that Pragathi Bhavan will be turned as Ambedkar science centre from the very first day of Congress assuming power in the state and will also provide support price for the farmers and purchase all the grains produced by the them.

Reddy asked the people not to keep any expectations on the Chief Minister launching federal front and will change the country. "Only Congress party can safeguard the country. Rahul Gandhi will save the country when he becomes the Prime Minister," he said.