Live
- 4th National Open Surfing challenge: TN lads walk away with top honours
- 14th Graduation Ceremony held at GITAM
- Carry Minati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident
- Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh celebrating Vat Purnima
- Lady Gaga on mental health benefits of make-up: ‘Sometimes it lifts my spirits’
- Tollywood celebrities express grief for Odisha train accident
- Rajniesh Duggall talks about his international debut with 'Postcards'
- Mahesh & Deepika Padukone were first choices of this blockbuster; reveals the director, producer
- iPhone 14 on sale for less than Rs 70,000; check
- CM KCR will embark on a one-day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday.
CM KCR will embark on a one-day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday.
Highlights
Hyderabad : Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will embark on a one day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday. The Chief Minister will...
Hyderabad : Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will embark on a one day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Integrated Collectorate Complex and address a big public meeting organized as part of the decennial celebrations of Telanganan State Formation Day.
State Endowment and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the Chief minister will first inaugurate the newly built integrated collectorate complex, BRS party office and other projects, and later address a public meeting to be held on the outskirts of Yellapalle village, located about 5-km away from Nirmal district head quarters.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS