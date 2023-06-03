CM KCR will embark on a one-day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday.

Hyderabad : Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will embark on a one day official tour to Nirmal district on Sunday. The Chief Minister will inaugurate the Integrated Collectorate Complex and address a big public meeting organized as part of the decennial celebrations of Telanganan State Formation Day.

State Endowment and Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy said that the Chief minister will first inaugurate the newly built integrated collectorate complex, BRS party office and other projects, and later address a public meeting to be held on the outskirts of Yellapalle village, located about 5-km away from Nirmal district head quarters.