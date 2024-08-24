CM meets Union Min, seeks fund boost for sports varsity

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has requested Union Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Mansukh L Mandaviya to provide Telangana with opportunities to host future national and international sports events, including the Olympics.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka and State Minister for Tourism and Excise Jupally Krishna Rao, met the Union Minister for Sports in Delhi and sought the Centre’s help to develop Telangana as a sports hub in the country by recreating world class infrastructure. Revanth Reddy also discussed the state government's plan to establish a Sports University in Telangana to nurture the sporting talent of the youth and requested financial assistance from the Central government for setting up this University which would focus on training and research across various sports disciplines.

The CM informed Mandaviya about the international standard sports facilities available in Hyderabad, including the Gachibowli Sports Complex, Saroor Nagar Stadium, LB Stadium, KBR Indoor Stadium, OU Campus, Gymkhana Ground, and Hussain Sagar, which offer amenities like swimming pools, multi-purpose indoor stadiums, synthetic athletic tracks, shooting ranges, football grounds, skating tracks, and water sports facilities (Rowing, Kayaking, and Canoeing). He also mentioned the availability of five-star hotels and excellent air and rail connectivity in Hyderabad.

The Chief Minister reminded the Union Minister that Hyderabad had successfully hosted major events in the past, such as the National Games in 2002, Afro-Asian Games in 2003, and the World Military Games in 2007. He requested that Telangana be given the opportunity to host future events like the Olympics, Asian Games, and Commonwealth Games. Additionally, he sought the inclusion of Hyderabad as a venue for the Khelo India Youth Games scheduled for January 2025.





The CM also urged the Union Minister to increase the allocation of funds under the Khelo India scheme for the development of sports infrastructure in Telangana and requested the approval of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) already submitted by the state government for the upgradation of facilities at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Gachibowli, the shooting range at the University of Hyderabad, LB Stadium, the sports school in Hakimpet, and the Saroor Nagar Indoor Stadium.