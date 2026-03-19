CM Reddy says Telangana government committed to making farmers 'king'

Chief Minister, A. Revanth Reddy, said on Saturday that the "people's government" is committed to the welfare of the entire farming community in Telangana State, making them "king" by promoting agriculture as a lucrative source of livelihood.

Participating in the ‘Sri Parabhava Nama Ugadi’ celebrations in Hyderabad, the Chief Minister said that the new Telugu year is being dedicated to the farmers' welfare and hence the government is moving forward with an objective of transforming agriculture into a profitable occupation so that the farmers will be elevated as "king".

Stating that the government was providing bonus in addition to remunerative prices for the agricultural produce, Chief Minister Reddy announced that funds under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme will be released and credited into farmers’ bank accounts on March 22.

Chief Minister Reddy revealed that the state government has already spent ₹18,000 crore on 'Rythu Bharosa'.

Chief Minister Reddy noted that to give big relief to the debt-ridden farmers, the Telangana government waived off farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh each of the growers.

"It is also a matter of great pride for us that Telangana has the lowest debt burden of all the farmers in the entire country. This is important as 70 per cent of the families in Telangana are dependent on agriculture," he said.

Chief Minister Reddy highlighted that Bhu Bharati was introduced to resolve land ownership issues by removing the Dharani portal which had caused a lot problems to the farmers in owning their lands.

He reiterated that the government was forging ahead with the goal of positioning Telangana as a frontrunner among all states in the country.

In the wake of increasing concerns of natural calamities, Chief Minister Reddy said that the government remains constantly vigilant.

On the auspicious occasion of the Ugadi festival, the Chief Minister prayed to God that people of Telangana may prosper in peace and remain protected from natural disasters.

The main official event to mark Ugadi was organised under the aegis of the Telangana Department of Language and Culture and the Department of Endowments.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Konda Surekha, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president Mahesh Kumar Goud, MP Vem Narender Reddy, MLAs, MLCs, Corporation Chairpersons, and officials attended the event.