CM Revanth felicitates Team India star Tilak Varma

Team India cricketer Tilak Varma called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his chambers on Monday. The meeting took place after Tilak Varma returned to Hyderabad following India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2026.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Tilak Varma and congratulated him for bringing pride to the country and Telangana through his achievement. Ministers Vakiti Srihari and Mohammad Azharuddin, Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy, SATG Chairman Shivasena Reddy, CM Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju and MD Sony Baladevi were also present on the occasion.