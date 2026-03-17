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CM Revanth felicitates Team India star Tilak Varma

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 10:36 AM IST
CM Revanth felicitates Team India star Tilak Varma
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Cricketer meets Chief Minister after returning to Hyderabad following India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory

Team India cricketer Tilak Varma called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at his chambers on Monday. The meeting took place after Tilak Varma returned to Hyderabad following India’s victory in the T20 World Cup 2026.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated Tilak Varma and congratulated him for bringing pride to the country and Telangana through his achievement. Ministers Vakiti Srihari and Mohammad Azharuddin, Rajya Sabha member Vem Narender Reddy, SATG Chairman Shivasena Reddy, CM Principal Secretary Srinivasa Raju and MD Sony Baladevi were also present on the occasion.

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Tilak VarmaRevanth ReddyT20 World Cup 2026Team India CricketTelangana CricketHyderabad
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