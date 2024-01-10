Live
- Tragic Collision Claims Lives Of Two Delhi Police Officers Near Kundali Border
- Winter Chill Grips Delhi: Coldest Day Recorded, Night Shelters At Full Capacity
- 48% Indian biz firms likely to meet net-zero target by 2030
- Cong will play role of kingmaker, says Seelam
- Singanamala MLA’s outbursts create ripples
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 10 January, 2024
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 10 January, 2024
- Comm Min sets up task force on foreign trade barriers
- ED files chargesheet against Lalu’s family
- Gabriel Attal France’s youngest, gay PM
Just In
CM Revanth holds talks with Godrej Agrovet Company
Hyderabad: A delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Secretariat here on Tuesday.The Godrej Agrovet...
Hyderabad: A delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Secretariat here on Tuesday.
The Godrej Agrovet Company is running numerous business activities -cooking oils, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agro chemicals, animal fodder and veterinary services. The Company is now ready to set up an integrated Oil Palm processing unit in collaboration with Malaysia-based Sime Darby Company in Khammam district. A delegation led by Managing Director Iram Singh Yadav held discussions with the Chief Minister on various projects.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister has suggested the Company delegation to explore huge potential in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods in Telangana State.
Revanth Reddy made the promise of extending all kinds of support to expand further the oil palm and dairy business which have already been taken up by the company in Telangana.
He advised the company to promote skill development as part of corporate social responsibility.
Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials are also present.