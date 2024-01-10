CM Revanth holds talks with Godrej Agrovet Company

Hyderabad: A delegation of Godrej Agrovet Company Ltd called on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy at Secretariat here on Tuesday.

The Godrej Agrovet Company is running numerous business activities -cooking oils, dairy, agro, veterinary services, agro chemicals, animal fodder and veterinary services. The Company is now ready to set up an integrated Oil Palm processing unit in collaboration with Malaysia-based Sime Darby Company in Khammam district. A delegation led by Managing Director Iram Singh Yadav held discussions with the Chief Minister on various projects.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister has suggested the Company delegation to explore huge potential in the fields of real estate, furniture and consumer goods in Telangana State.

Revanth Reddy made the promise of extending all kinds of support to expand further the oil palm and dairy business which have already been taken up by the company in Telangana.

He advised the company to promote skill development as part of corporate social responsibility.

Minister for IT and Industries D Sridhar Babu, Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari and other officials are also present.