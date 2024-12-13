CM Revanth orders probe into farmer’s handcuff incident

Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed strong displeasure with the police officers responsible for bringing a farmer, Hirya Naik, to a city hospital in handcuffs from Sangareddy on Thursday. Naik suffered chest pain in the jail and rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment in the morning. The farmer was one among others who have been arrested for staging a dharna against land acquisition for a pharma village in CM Revanth Reddy’s Assembly Constituency, Kodangal, recently.

The CM has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter, questioning the necessity of using handcuffs in this case. Revanth Reddy has also demanded a detailed report from senior officials and emphasised that such actions are completely unacceptable in a people-centric government.