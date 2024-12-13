Live
- Sensex, Nifty drift lower on profit booking
- Jagan treated cadres as ‘subordinates’, alleges Grandhi
- Mpower’s survey on edu loans
- IIP growth falls to 3.5% in Oct
- Easing food prices lower retail inflation to 5.48% in November
- Space allocation for packaging units at MSME parks on anvil
- Maha Kumbh: Yogi reviews preparations
- Gadkari on accidents: I try to hide my face in meetings abroad
- Abetment of suicide: Mere harassment not sufficient to find accused guilty says SC
- 6.79L homes to receive water under Amrut-II
Just In
CM Revanth orders probe into farmer’s handcuff incident
Hyderabad: Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed strong displeasure with the police officers responsible for bringing a farmer, Hirya Naik, to a city hospital in handcuffs from Sangareddy on Thursday. Naik suffered chest pain in the jail and rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment in the morning. The farmer was one among others who have been arrested for staging a dharna against land acquisition for a pharma village in CM Revanth Reddy’s Assembly Constituency, Kodangal, recently.
The CM has ordered a thorough investigation into the matter, questioning the necessity of using handcuffs in this case. Revanth Reddy has also demanded a detailed report from senior officials and emphasised that such actions are completely unacceptable in a people-centric government.