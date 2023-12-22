Live
- Hyderabad: Komatireddy brothers Vs Jagadish duel shakes Assembly
- Hyderabad: BRS acknowledged its mistake, says Sridhar Babu
- Mumbai: Isha Malviya becomes the new house captain
- Hyderabad: A Revanth Reddy, Akbaruddin Owaisi spar over minorities’ issues
- Apple Removes Series 9 and Ultra 2 Watches Amidst Sales Ban
- Hyderabad: JNTUH global alumni meet today
- Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao appeals GHMC corporators to strive for BRS win in LS polls
- YS Jagan to tour Kadapa for three days, here is the schedule
- A Year Filled with Grit & Grace
- Hyderabad: Lack of hostel facilities irks Nizam College students
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy and ministers to take part in protest over suspension of MPs in Parliament
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers and PCC Executive President Mahesh Kumar Goud will participate in the dharna
Hyderabad: The I.N.D.I.A alliance on Friday called for a nationwide bandh to protest the suspension of MPs from Parliament. It is to mention here that on December 13, some miscreants entered the Lok Sabha gallery and left a smoke bomb and created a ruckus.
Opposition MPs who demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on this security failure were suspended from both the Houses. Oppositions alleges that miscreants were able to enter the Lok Sabha only through the recommendation of a BJP MP.
146 MPs have been suspended and thrown out simultaneously which is unprecedented in the history of Parliament. The Congress alliance has called for a nationwide bandh for the same in protest. Protests have already started in all states.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers and PCC Executive President Mahesh Kumar Goud will participate in the dharna to be held by the Congress party at Indira Park in Hyderabad.