CM Revanth Reddy and ministers to take part in protest over suspension of MPs in Parliament

Hyderabad: The I.N.D.I.A alliance on Friday called for a nationwide bandh to protest the suspension of MPs from Parliament. It is to mention here that on December 13, some miscreants entered the Lok Sabha gallery and left a smoke bomb and created a ruckus.

Opposition MPs who demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on this security failure were suspended from both the Houses. Oppositions alleges that miscreants were able to enter the Lok Sabha only through the recommendation of a BJP MP.

146 MPs have been suspended and thrown out simultaneously which is unprecedented in the history of Parliament. The Congress alliance has called for a nationwide bandh for the same in protest. Protests have already started in all states.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, several ministers and PCC Executive President Mahesh Kumar Goud will participate in the dharna to be held by the Congress party at Indira Park in Hyderabad.