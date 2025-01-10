CM Revanth Reddy Announces Surprise District Tours Starting January 26

Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced plans to begin touring districts across the state starting January 26. Speaking during a meeting with district collectors, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of efficient administration and warned of conducting surprise inspections during his visits.

“I will personally visit the districts after January 26 and carry out surprise inspections to ensure governance is running effectively,” Revanth Reddy said.

The announcement comes as part of the Chief Minister's efforts to evaluate the performance of district officials and address local issues directly. Revanth Reddy stressed the need for proactive governance and directed collectors to prioritize public welfare schemes and developmental activities.

Further details about the districts on the itinerary or the focus areas of the inspections are yet to be revealed. The announcement has created a buzz among district officials, who are now gearing up for the Chief Minister's visits.