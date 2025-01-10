Live
- Gautam Gambhir Faces Criticism Over Tactical Errors in Australia Tour
- CM Revanth Reddy Announces Surprise District Tours Starting January 26
- Telangana's TOMCOM Invites Applications for Driver Jobs in Germany
- Calcutta HC rejects plea by rights body for stall allotment at Kolkata Book Fair
- Bengaluru Beer Prices to Rise by Up to 20% Starting January 20
- My Fans Are Like Disciplined Soldiers: Nandamuri Balakrishna
- Adani Group raises Rs 4,850 crore after selling 13.5 pc stake in Adani Wilmar
- "Jogulamba Gadwal Health Officials Assure Public: No Panic Over HMPV Virus".
- "Charity and Annadanam Program Held on BOSS Hanumanthu Naidu’s Birthday".
- Devotees Celebrate Vaikunta Ekadashi with Grand Festivities Across the District.
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Announces Surprise District Tours Starting January 26
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced plans to begin touring districts across the state starting January 26.
Hyderabad : Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has announced plans to begin touring districts across the state starting January 26. Speaking during a meeting with district collectors, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of efficient administration and warned of conducting surprise inspections during his visits.
“I will personally visit the districts after January 26 and carry out surprise inspections to ensure governance is running effectively,” Revanth Reddy said.
The announcement comes as part of the Chief Minister's efforts to evaluate the performance of district officials and address local issues directly. Revanth Reddy stressed the need for proactive governance and directed collectors to prioritize public welfare schemes and developmental activities.
Further details about the districts on the itinerary or the focus areas of the inspections are yet to be revealed. The announcement has created a buzz among district officials, who are now gearing up for the Chief Minister's visits.