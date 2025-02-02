CM Revanth Reddy Congratulates Team India on U-19 Women's World Cup Victory, Praises Telangana’s Gongadi Trisha

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy congratulated the Indian U-19 women’s cricket team for winning the ICC U-19 Women's World Cup for the second consecutive time. He lauded their outstanding performance in the final match and extended special appreciation to Telangana’s very own Gongadi Trisha for her crucial role in the team’s success.

India emerged victorious in the U-19 World Cup final held in Malaysia, defeating South Africa to claim the global title. Gongadi Trisha, hailing from Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district, displayed exceptional all-round skills, playing a key role in the team's triumph. Her aggressive batting and determined presence on the field made a significant impact, earning her the prestigious Player of the Tournament award for scoring the highest number of runs in the tournament.

CM Revanth Reddy expressed immense pride in Trisha’s achievement, stating that young talents like her are a matter of great honor for Telangana. He encouraged her to continue excelling and strive for a place in the senior Indian women’s cricket team. Reaffirming the government’s commitment to sports development, he assured continued support and encouragement for young athletes across the state.