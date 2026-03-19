CM Revanth Reddy Declares Year of the Farmer in Telangana

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy announced that this New Year will be recognised as the "Year of the Farmer" in Telangana. He attended as the chief guest at Ugadi celebrations organised at Ravindra Bharathi, jointly hosted by the Telangana Department of Language and Culture and the Department of Endowments.

During his speech, CM Revanth stated that the government aims to transform agriculture into a profitable enterprise and elevate farmers to the status of royalty. He highlighted efforts to ensure remunerative crop prices and additional bonuses for farmers.

Revanth Reddy also expressed pride that Telangana has the lowest debt burden on farmers in India. With 70 per cent of Telangana families dependent on agriculture, he revealed a ₹2 lakh loan waiver scheme to free farmers from debt. He further announced that ₹18,000 crore has been allocated and spent under the 'Rythu Bharosa' scheme, with funds scheduled for release again on the 22nd of this month.