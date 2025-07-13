Live
CM Revanth Reddy expresses condolences on demise of Kota Srinivas Rao
In a heartfelt statement, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has expressed his condolences following the death of renowned film actor Kota Srinivasa Rao.
Describing Kota Srinivasa Rao as an artist who captivated audiences with his unique style of acting, the Chief Minister acknowledged that his passing represents a significant loss to the film industry.
Reddy extended his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members of Kota Srinivasa Rao during this difficult time.
