CM Revanth Reddy Extends Greetings as Peddagattu Jathara Begins
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy extended his heartfelt greetings to devotees on the occasion of the grand inauguration of the Peddagattu Jathara, the second-largest religious fair in the state.
The festival, held in Durajpalli, Suryapet district, is a significant spiritual event, drawing thousands of devotees every year. The Chief Minister conveyed his best wishes, hoping that the blessings of Lord Lingamanthula Swamy bring prosperity and well-being to all. He prayed for divine grace to illuminate the lives of devotees attending the sacred celebration.
Peddagattu Jathara is an age-old tradition that attracts devotees from Telangana and neighboring states, symbolizing faith, devotion, and cultural heritage. With the festival officially underway, the region is witnessing vibrant spiritual and festive fervor.
Authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure a smooth and secure experience for pilgrims.