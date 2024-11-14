CM Revanth Reddy Extends Warm Wishes on Children’s Day, Pays Tribute to Nehru

Celebrating the 135th birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister, the late Jawaharlal Nehru, the state observed the National Children's Day today. On this occasion, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extended heartfelt greetings to all children across the state, emphasizing the importance of nurturing them as the future of the nation.

Addressing the gathering, CM Reddy highlighted Nehru’s vision, where he always regarded children as the true wealth of the nation. Reflecting on Nehru’s belief in shaping today’s children into the future citizens of India, the Chief Minister urged everyone to actively contribute to the development and growth of young minds.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to the legacy of Pandit Nehru, honouring his immense contributions to the country and his relentless work towards building a progressive India. Reddy's message resonated with the spirit of Nehru’s vision, underscoring the need to invest in children’s education and well-being for a brighter, stronger future for India.