CM Revanth Reddy Felicitates Director Sukumar’s Daughter Sukruti for National Award

Telangana CM A. Revanth Reddy congratulated Sukumar’s daughter Sukruti at his Jubilee Hills residence after she won the National Award for Best Child Actress for the film Gandhi Thaata Chettu.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was called on at his Jubilee Hills residence by film director Sukumar and his wife, producer Yalamanchili Ravishankar, and others. Sukumar’s daughter Sukruti received the National Award for Best Child Actress for the film “Gandhi Thaata Chettu”. On this occasion, the Chief Minister honoured Sukruti and congratulated her

