CM Revanth Reddy Felicitates Dr. SA Sampath Kumar; Alampur Congress Leaders Celebrate Birthday with Grandeur

Gadwal: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy conveyed warm birthday greetings to his friend and close associate, AICC Secretary and former Alampur MLA Dr. SA Sampath Kumar, on the occasion of his birthday today. The Chief Minister felicitated Dr. Sampath Kumar with a ceremonial shawl.

Youth Congress State Vice President SS Deepak Pragya was also present during the felicitation.

Grand Birthday Celebrations Held by Alampur Congress Leaders...

Leaders and activists of the Alampur (Aija) Congress unit celebrated the birthday of Dr. SA Sampath Kumar with great enthusiasm. The celebrations were organized under the leadership of Mandal Congress President Uttanur Jayanna at the Aija Congress Party office.

As part of the event, the leaders cut a cake and distributed sweets among party workers.

Following the celebrations at the party office, Jayanna and other Congress leaders visited the local Government Hospital, where they distributed fruits and milk to patients, marking the birthday in a socially responsible and meaningful way.

“A Leader Who Rose From a Remote Village to National Prominence” — Jayanna

Speaking on the occasion, Uttanur Jayanna praised Dr. Sampath Kumar, describing him as an inspirational figure who emerged from a remote village to attain recognition at the national level as an AICC Secretary.

He noted that Dr. Sampath Kumar gained the trust and appreciation of national leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, becoming a committed leader within the Telangana Congress. Jayanna highlighted that Dr. Sampath Kumar is widely regarded as a symbol of hope for Dalit communities and a people's leader who has earned admiration across the region.

Senior Congress Leaders Participate

The event witnessed participation from several senior Congress leaders, including:

Market Yard Chairman Doddappa (Chief Guest)

Sarpanches and former Sarpanches

MPTCs and Councillors

Numerous key Congress workers and local supporters

Their presence contributed to the success of the celebrations, reflecting the widespread respect Dr. Sampath Kumar commands within the party ranks.