CM Revanth Reddy Hands Over Job Appointment Letters to 922 Candidates, Criticizes Previous Government

CM Revanth Reddy today handed job appointment documents to 922 candidates selected for various positions in the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development departments. He attended the event at Ravindra Bharathi, and in his speech, he mentioned that the candidates had been waiting for these appointments for a decade and emphasized the importance of these job responsibilities.

Revanth Reddy criticized the previous government for not providing compassionate appointments since 2015 and said this was a right that should be regularly fulfilled. He also accused them of filing court cases in the past to block job notifications. He pointed out that the previous government failed to meet the aspirations of the unemployed and claimed that his government had issued appointment letters in just 10 months, unlike the previous one.