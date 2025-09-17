CM Revanth Reddy Highlights Govt Achievements at Telangana Prajapalana Day

At the Telangana Prajapalana Day celebrations held at Parade Grounds, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressed the audience, emphasising that the history of struggle is ultimately authored by the people. He proclaimed that the Telangana movement is one worthy of being recorded in "golden letters" in the annals of world history.

The Chief Minister urged the youth to strengthen their position through higher education and announced significant changes in the educational landscape. "We are prioritising sports alongside academics and will soon unveil a comprehensive state education policy," he said.

Reddy paid tribute to the pivotal role of women in the armed struggle, specifically recognising the contributions of Chakali Ailamma, Mallu Swarajyam, and Arutla Kamaladevi. He promised to establish additional women's marts to promote sales of Dwacra products.

The Chief Minister also outlined various schemes for farmers, stating, "We are setting a new trend and have not compromised on their welfare despite financial constraints. We are providing 24-hour free electricity to agriculture motors."

He highlighted the transparency in competitive examinations conducted by the state, ensuring rapid results and financial assistance for civil services aspirants.

Addressing water rights, Reddy reiterated, "There will be no compromise on Krishna and Godavari river waters. We are preparing for a legal battle and will advocate strongly for our entitlements." He also mentioned the chaotic revenue system inherited from the previous government and highlighted his administration's introduction of the Land Bill, aimed at restoring order.

In closing, Reddy reaffirmed the state's commitment to uplift the poor, declaring, "We are the only state providing rice to those in need," assuring continued focus on welfare initiatives.