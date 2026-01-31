CM Revanth Reddy holds virtual meeting on Telangana Municipal Elections

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy convened a Zoom meeting to discuss the upcoming municipal elections. The meeting was attended by TPCC Chief Mahesh Kumar Goud, in-charge Meenakshi, and several ministers.

During the session, the PCC chief presented survey reports related to the elections. A target was set for the Congress party to secure 90 per cent of the available seats. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to take precautions to prevent rebel candidates from contesting.

Revanth Reddy is scheduled to join the election campaign from 3rd February.