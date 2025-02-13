CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Microsoft’s New Campus in Hyderabad; Major AI Investment Announced

The inauguration was attended by IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu and senior Microsoft executives. As part of the event, the Telangana government and Microsoft signed a landmark agreement to set up a cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Center at Hyderabad’s AI City. The company also announced a massive investment of ₹15,000 crore in the AI sector within the state.

Microsoft’s AI Initiatives in Telangana

As part of its collaboration with the state, Microsoft unveiled three major AI training programs aimed at upskilling over 1.2 lakh individuals in Telangana:

Advantage Telangana (ADVANTA(I)GE Telangana): Under this initiative, Microsoft AI Foundations Academy will introduce AI courses in 500 government schools, benefiting around 50,000 students.

AI-Industry Pro: This program will provide skill enhancement training to 20,000 industry professionals across Telangana.

AI-Govern Initiative: Through the establishment of an AI Center of Excellence (CoE), Microsoft will train approximately 50,000 government officials in AI, cybersecurity, and digital productivity.

Additionally, Microsoft has committed to expanding its investment in hyper-scale AI data centers within the state. The company plans to invest an additional ₹15,000 crore in the coming years to support AI infrastructure development.

A Milestone for Hyderabad’s AI Growth

Speaking at the event, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy emphasized the significance of Microsoft’s expansion in Hyderabad.

“As the world moves toward Artificial Intelligence-driven advancements, Microsoft’s new facility in Hyderabad is a matter of pride. This expansion will not only create more jobs for our youth but also empower them with cutting-edge skills,” he said.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella’s visit to Hyderabad in January played a key role in finalizing this agreement. Under the MoU, Microsoft will assist the Telangana government in modernizing IT infrastructure and expanding cloud-based services powered by AI.

“Hyderabad and Microsoft share a long-standing relationship. The launch of this new facility marks another milestone in our journey together. Hyderabad has emerged as a global technology powerhouse, attracting top talent and fostering innovation. We look forward to a stronger future with Microsoft,” CM Revanth Reddy added.

Leaders and Officials in Attendance

The event was attended by Minister Sridhar Babu, Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman Arekapudi Gandhi, Industries Department Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Microsoft India Development Center Managing Director Rajiv Kumar, among other dignitaries.

With this new partnership, Hyderabad is set to strengthen its position as a leading AI and technology hub, paving the way for further innovation and job creation in the sector.



